Why didn’t you investigate yourselves for corruption? – Dampare asks CHRAJ, Statistical Service

COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has questioned why the institutions that undertook a corruption survey on other organizations in Ghana did not self-assess themselves.

The report on corruption and bribery in Ghana titled, “Corruption in Ghana, People’s Experiences and Views” and produced by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, in partnership with the Ghana Statistical Service and with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), listed the Ghana Police Service as the highest takers of bribe.



In a 5-page response from the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare further questioned why the researchers were selective with the institutions they surveyed, leaving their own institutions out of the survey.



“Scrutiny of the report shows that your two institutions (CHRAJ and Ghana Statistical Service) were also not part of the research and we are wondering why you do not think they are also candidates for corruption investigation, considering that they also provide critical services to the public,” the statement signed by the IGP asked.



The IGP further explained that the police service acknowledged that there may be some bad nuts in the service, just like any human institution, and that it continues to implement measures to discourage corruption among its officers.



It however feels unfairly treated by the approach and focus of the research, he added

“We want to place on record that we are concerned about this since the continuous empirically and scientifically unsubstantiated labelling of the police as the most corrupt institution in the country only goes to feed this perception and damage the reputation of the Police Service as well as weaken the morale of its personnel.



“As we have all now come to accept, perception tends to be more powerful than reality, and therefore we have no choice than to share our position on this matter,” Dr Dampare said.



See the full statement from the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.









EA/WA