Why do you allow 'buffoon' Anyidoho to tamper with Atta Mills’ tomb – Brother fumes

Samuel Atta Mills, younger brother of the late President of Ghana, John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, is unhappy about the redevelopment of the Asomdwee Park.



According to him, the Coastal Development Authority, CODA, together with some private NGO have tampered with the tomb of the late President without recourse to the family.



He said, the development is culturally offensive.

The MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem, while addressing the press in Parliament on Tuesday, July 19, said the family takes exception to any activity by a private NGO in the name of their late brother and wondered if the body of the late President still lies in the grave at the Asomdwee Park.



“A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it.



“My question is that, we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority? Why do they want us to always go through grief? Now, you allowed somebody like Koku Anyidoho, that buffoon, working with Atta Mills Institute to go and touch this grave without informing our family head; this is a former President, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation,” Samuel Atta-Mills said.



He, then charged the government to provide the body of President John Evans Atta Mills.



In a few days, the 10th anniversary of Mills' passing will be observed.

Ghana’s first Presidential mausoleum and burial ground of Ghana’s late President John Evans Atta Mills, the Asomdwee Park, is currently in a deplorable state.



There were reports that the park was no longer secure as its security had been left in a sorry state and no longer a secured place at least befitting enough for former leaders worth celebrating.



The condition of the park and the late President’s tomb is nothing to write home about, as some parts of the fencing protecting it have broken down.



Professor John Evans Atta Mills previously served as Vice-President from 1997 to 2001 under President Jerry Rawlings, and he stood unsuccessfully in the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections as the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He is the first sitting Ghanaian head of state to die in office and was subsequently laid to rest at the Asomdwee Park.

John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was a Ghanaian politician and legal scholar who served as President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.







