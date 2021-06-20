Why do you need police protection for MPs living in a safe country? – Franklin Cudjoe to Ambrose Dery

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa

• Ambrose Dery says in downplaying claims of insecurity in the country said Ghana is safer than other countries in the sub-region

• He assured that the police is trying its best to deal with the criminal activities in the country



• Franklin Cudjoe has however criticized him for the statement



Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has responded to claims by Interior Minister Ambrose Dery that comparatively, Ghana is a safer country than most countries in the sub-region.



The bullion van robbery in Accra, coupled with recent robberies has heightened fears of insecurity in the country with the head of the Inspector General of Police being called by some people for not being proactive with his mandate of protecting Ghanaians.



Government has also been faulted for not doing much in ensuring that Ghanaian the lives of Ghanaians are safe from the actions of criminals.

Ambrose Dery in responding to critics compared the situation in the country with the other countries in the West African sub-region that are dealing with issues of terrorism and political unrest.



“What we should know is that the criminals continue to change the modules and we have to be changing with them and the police is doing all it can. We have not lost control. I always want to emphasise that, we need to go to neighbouring countries to see what is happening there, but we are not in the same league with them.”



“We want to do better than we are doing now, but believe me, Ghana is safe; that is why all the other countries are running to Ghana.”



But Speaking on Citi FM, Franklin Cudjoe questioned the relevance of Ambrose Dery’s comment and quizzed why members of parliament will request police protection in a state where security is apt. . “The Interior Minister suggests that Ghana is relatively safer than other countries. He was the same person who suggested that the country wasn’t safe, so we needed police protection for the MPs.”



“What informed this type of talk? In one breath, MPs need to be provided with police protection because the country is not safe and in another, the country is relatively safe. It appears as if the citizenry is lost in all these conversations” he lamented.