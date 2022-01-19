Why do you want Bawumia to succeed you so badly, what are you hiding - Joyce Bawa to Akufo-Addo

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a lawyer and Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

NPP to elect flagbearer of the party

Bawumia, Akoto Afriyie others to contest flagbearship race



Joyce Bawa punches holes in Akufo-Addo’s governance



A Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has questioned why President Akufo-Addo is bent on making Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



According to Joyce Bawa Mogtari, there is an effort to make Dr Bawumia the flagbearer so badly that she wonders what the Akufo-Addo government is trying to hide.



“…why is there focus on who actually replaces Akufo-Addo? What is it exactly they are trying to defend? What are they trying to hide? What legacy is it that he intends to preserve by having the vice president succeed him so badly.” Joyce Bawa said on Pan Africa TV.



According to her, she wonders how Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia fare if he becomes the flagbearer of the party as the country’s economy has been mismanaged.

“In any case, if there is any firm record beyond the shambolic economy and the mismanagement of same, the joblessness that we are currently suffering, people understand this thing? So I ask when we eventually put the spot light on Dr Bawumia how will he fare in terms of their record and what we are experiencing as a people.”



Joyce Bawa adds that Akufo-Addo’s legacy will be described as one led to the suffering of the masses and joblessness.



Some persons have been tipped to succeed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the party.



They include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former railways minister, Joe Ghartey.



Even though some of them have not officially declared their stance, Akufo-Addo acknowledges he is aware of their intention. He has, however, reportedly given those serving under his government time to resign ahead of the elections.