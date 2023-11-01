Why do you want to lead a failed party? – Ashanti Regional minister to Ken Agyapong

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has questioned New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong over his desire to lead the ruling party.

According to the regional minister, the Assin Central Member of Parliament cannot claim to want to lead the party when he has made assertions that the current government has failed.



He emphasised that Ken Agyapong despite his assertion, is a member of the government and therefore cannot insulate himself if he deems the government a failure.



“If the government has failed, I have also failed, I am a part of the government. If you are a board member and your institution is not able to help the government succeed in general you are also part.



"If government provides guarantee to an organisation and the institution responsible is not able to live up to it, you all have failed including the board members.



“You see after saying all these things which party do you expect to lead again? Is it not NPP? You claim the government has failed, if so, how do you break the 8? A party you claim to have failed.



"I will never admit that the government has failed. I agree certain things didn’t turn out right in terms of decisions but I will not say the government has failed,” he stated on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Ken Agyapong has emphasised that the NPP stands a high risk of losing the 2024 presidential election if the party elects a member of the current government as its flagbearer.



However according to some critics, Ken Agyapong cannot isolate himself from the government because of his current role as board chairman of the Ghana Gas Company Limited.



The NPP will elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Candidates in the contest are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



GA/SARA