Why dump Kwabena Agyapong who suffered for your victory? – Gyampo asks Akufo-Addo

Ransford Gyampo

Outspoken political scientist Professor Ransford Gyampo has wondered whether or not the President has abandoned Kwabena Agyapong after he( Kwabena Agyapong) helped him to win his second term as President of the country.

For Prof Gyampo, abandoning Mr Agyapong makes the President look “overly vindictive”.



Prof Gyampo added that the President must not tolerate anything that divides the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stressing that he must not listen to the “hawks and hardliners” around him since, in his opinion, such persons are engaged in hero-worshipping for their own selfish interests.



“Mr President, you actually invited Mr. Kwabena Agyapong to help your re-election only to abandon him after your victory? This doesn’t speak well of you sir. It makes you appear overly vindictive.



Given the closeness of the last election, you must be intolerant of whatever divides your party. You must not listen to the hawks and hardliners around you. They do not seek your good. They only hero-worship you for the sake of their own stomach,” he stated.

Mr Kwabena Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, was active in the 2020 General Elections leading to the re-election of President Akufo-Addo. But it seems he has not been part of Government despite his role in the President’s re-election bid.



Owning to this, Prof Gyampo has advised that the President act in ways that will mend the cracks in the party and portray him as a statesman.



“You must be magnanimous, particularly now that you are exiting. Reach out to the Sammy Crabbes, Afokos and of course the Kwabena Agyapongs. This would make you look good in the eyes of many Ghanaians as a man of conciliation.



You must exit as a statesman. You must actively deal with all cracks before exiting. Don’t be seen to be too hard on your supposed internal political enemies even after your victory. It is unchristian and politically inconsequential,” he counselled.