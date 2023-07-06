Why focus on issues involving big politicians – Presidential staffer jabs Dormaahene

Dennis Miracles Aboagye (left), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II (right)

Presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye has taken a swipe at the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, over his criticism of the government and the Supreme Court on the trial of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Speaking in an Asempa TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on July 4, 2023, Miracles Aboagye suggested that the chief only seems to be concerned about issues involving notable politicians alone.



He added that a lot of residents of the Dormaahene have been jailed for trivial reasons, but he is not talking about them, rather he is focused on the case of Gyakye Quayson.



“It is a worry when you run a country based on who you know; who you are; which group you belong to. This is the only place I have a problem with Nana Dormaahene. In Bono areas, your grandchildren have been jailed for issues that would have no impact on the country, Nana please speak for them.



“Why are you not talking for the downtrodden? Why are we not using our voices to fight for the ordinary people on the streets? Why is that anytime you want to contribute to issues of national interest, it must be people of prominence,” he quizzed.



The traditional ruler of the Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, said that he disagrees with the ruling by the Supreme Court that nullified Gyakye Quayson's mandate due to his dual citizenship status.



Speaking at the 10th Atta Mills Anniversary lecture that took place over the weekend, the Dormaahene made it clear that he would have taken a different position if he had been sitting as a member of the panel.

“I will like to talk about an Honourable person who was a citizen of Canada. He said he was not willing to stay in Canada, he dropped his citizenship and returned to Ghana to help. When he got here, he had a bit of a challenge, and the Supreme Court ruled that his mandate as an MP should be nullified,” he said.



“Some of us were not happy with that. If I were on the Supreme Court, I would have taken a left position and not the right. The reason why I will opt for the left will raise another issue, so I will not say it,” he added.



The traditional ruler called upon the President and the Attorney General to drop the charges filed against the MP in the high court; arguing that Quayson's overwhelming victory in the Assin North elections, where he secured 57.56% of the votes, should be taken into account.



