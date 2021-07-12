Why focus on the small slips and not the unnecessary spending from the past? - Joseph Cudjoe

• Joseph Cudjoe has said the judgment debt paid by the government is only a slip compared to others paid in the past

Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister for Public Enterprises, has raised concerns about the attempt by people to highlight the "small slips" that have occured under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo era as president.



He said that, in relation to judgement debts that have recently been awarded the country, this government has rather done a better job at avoiding the payment of higher debts; debts he edescribed as "unnecessary."



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's The Lowdown, Joseph Cudjoe said that the government has saved the nation from paying very colossal amounts in debts and those are small slips compared with the other higher payments made in past governments.



"Any time a litigation, an issue comes up, and there is indebtedness crawling out if it, you know you can have the best of intentions and the information slip and it lands in court and you are pronounced guilty and cost is awarded when you had good intentions. The GPDC, if you want us to go deep into it, I'll say, a government that has saved this country colossal monies which we were paying - don't forget the Minister of Finance was in Parliament and said 2017 to date, we've paid unncessary $930 million [for] electricity we did not use.

"If you are cruing about GPDC, that is what you cry louder about. We have paid almost a billion dollars free, but you are not crying. A staep that was being taken to curtail that unnecessary spending, some successful, few slip - one slip, and then you are crying? Then your decision frame, I don't understand how you make these decisions because the payment is ongoing free, and then somebody tells us to stop. And you are praising him for that one.



"We weren't on a frivolous spending and that came; you were implementing a solution and that came out of it," he explained.



