'Why give GH¢25 million to nation cathedral project while Ghanaians are suffering' – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to the MP, the release of the funds for the cathedral project shows how insensitive this government is to Ghanaians who are suffering due to the current economic challenges the country is facing.



He suggested that the money released by the president for the construction of the cathedral could be used to pay arrears owed Nation Builders’Corps (NABCo) trainees, school feeding caterers and National Service Personnel, who the government has failed to pay for several months.



“Considering the current debilitating economic crisis, why is the Akufo-Addo govt releasing a colossal GH¢25 million for the National Cathedral project?

“Shockingly, this is the same government claiming lack of funds to pay NABCo trainees, School feeding caterers, service personnel,” portions of the tweet shared by the MP on June 2, 2022 read.



Also, in the tweet, the MP shared a document dated March 31, 2022, signed by the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta with the title “Seed Money for the construction of the National Cathedral.



“Authority is hereby granted you to release the sum of 25,000,000.00 (Twenty-Five Million Ghana Cedis) as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” portions of the document Ablakwa shared read.



President Akufo-Addo has previously stated that the National Cathedral project is as important as any development project in Ghana.



Speaking at the Museum of the Bible’s inaugural Africa lecture held in the US on Thursday, May 5, 2022, the president said that the cathedral is essential to finding the missing link in Ghana’s development.



View the MP's tweet and the document he shared below: