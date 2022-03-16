Why give 'opportunistic' Afia Schwarzenegger GH¢50,000? – NPP group questions Chief of Staff

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger

AFFA says Afia has contributed nothing to the NPP

Support suffering grass root and not opportunistic media personalities – AFFA



Chief of Staff gave me GH¢50,000, helped in flying my father’s coffin to Ghana – Schwarzenegger



A group in the NPP, Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), has bemoaned the decision by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to give Afia Schwarzenegger GH¢ 50,000 and also aid in flying in her father's casket.



According to the AFFA, the media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, did not play any role when NPP (New Patriotic Party) won the last two elections, adding that she even used to mock President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.



It said that instead of supporting the opportunistic media personalities the chief of staff could have rather supported the party faithful.



In a statement issued, the group said, “the era of rewarding opportunistic media personalities masquerading as political influencers at the expense of hardworking party foot soldiers must stop! "Monkeys" cannot work in the trenches for "baboons" to come and chop.”

“Inasmuch as AFFA is sympathetic to the plight of bereaved individuals, we find it extremely difficult to understand and accept the logic behind this particular gesture, considering the opportunistic character involved, and the times we find ourselves.



“We say this because Afia Schwarzenegger contributed nothing to the NPP's success/ victory in the 2016 general elections. Rather, and as a matter of fact, she used her platforms to make mockery of then opposition leader, candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections,” AFFA added



Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger expressed her utmost gratitude to the Chief of Staff for donating GH¢50,000 to her and playing a huge role in transporting her father’s coffin into the country.



In an appreciation post shared on her Instagram page, Afia claimed that Mrs. Frema Osei Opare contributed immensely towards giving her father a befitting burial.



Read the full statement below:



