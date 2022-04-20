Why government cannot start implementation of E-Levy on May 1 – Ablakwa speaks

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that the government cannot start the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) on the May 1, 2022 deadline it has set because of an injunction himself and two other MPs have filed.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP (Member of Parliament) said that even though the Supreme Court has set May 4, 2022, to hear the injunction, the government cannot go ahead and implement the E-Levy because it has been served the injunction.



“… the date for hearing has been fixed for the 4th of May, our understanding from our lawyers is that, once we have successfully filed (the injunction) and all parties have been served, it serves as a stay and so we do not expect the government to go ahead and implement the E-Levy on the 1st of May because that will amount to contempt of the Supreme Court.

“We are clear in our mind that what we have done today (filing the injunction) scuttles the plan of the government to proceed to implement this unconstitutional E-Levy.



“… government cannot go ahead with the implementation (of E-Levy) because they have been served. This (the injunction) has been duly filed, they will be in clear contempt of the Supreme Court, they cannot go ahead,” he said.



The MP indicated that the injunction is needed because the Supreme Court has not pronounced its judgment on a suit himself and the other two MPs (Haruna Iddrisu and Mahama Ayariga) have filed challenging the passage of the E-Levy bill.



“Our substantive case which we filed on the 30th of March is still pending. We take the view that 136 members of Parliament cannot purport to have taken a decision leading to the passage of the obnoxious E-Levy," he said.



The E-Levy Bill after it was passed by Parliament in March 29, was assented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo into law just a few days later, despite a suit by the minority caucus in Parliament challenging its passage.