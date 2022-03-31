Why has Akufo-Addo not extended sympathy to tidal wave victims – Dafeamekpor tackles president on SoNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of deliberately turning a blind eye to victims of tidal waves which rocked the Ketu Municipality and its environs somewhere last year.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the State of the Nation Address delivered on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, paid tribute to victims of the Appiatse explosion while stating government's efforts in rebuilding the community reduced to rubbles in the January 21 accident.



"Let me use this platform to extend, again, the condolences of the nation to the victims of the Appiatse Explosion. The response to the disaster by the public and the organs of State was highly commendable. Government responded swiftly in the immediate aftermath of the incident by dispatching a high-powered delegation to Appiatse.

"An Appiatse Support Fund has been established to spearhead the building of a decent, green and sustainable community, to enable victims of this tragic incident and members of the community to get back on their feet and rebuild their lives. Arising out of this incident, government will ensure that the Health and Safety policies of the mining industry are in accordance with international best practices.



But reacting to the president's address in a Twitter post, Mr Dafeamekpor bemoaned the president's silence on the Ketu tidal waves while his government has paid close attention to the Apiate incident.



"Two disasters befall a Nation: one was natural, the other, man-made. One destroyed over 400 homes displacing over 4000, whilst the other destroyed about 50 homes and displaced over 300. Strange but true, Prez never said a word about Keta & Blekusu but constantly talks about Apiatse



"In respect of Apiatse, the State has actually set up a Fund to source for monies to assist the people. Indeed, brand new housing units are being built to house the victims at the expense of the State. The damaged highway has also been redone quickly & opened to motorists," the MP wrote.



Questioning why the president and his vice have not paid the same attention to the tidal wave victims, the South Dayi MP described the government's action as deliberate.





"Why has the same Prez not extended a word of sympathy to the people of Blekusu, Adina, Keta & Dzita who suffered heavily when the tidal waves disaster struck? And why no visits by the Prez nor his Vice, Dr. Bawumia? And why no arrangements to also settle the people in new homes?



"The staggering & clearly deliberate differences in policy approach in managing these two not-related but nonetheless very devastating disasters cannot escape my scrutiny as an MP of the Volta Region & a son of the area. Very Sad," he added.



The Apiate explosion which was a result of an accident involving a truck transporting mining explosives, led to the loss of 13 lives and an entire community reduced to rubbles.





The truck reportedly caught fire after crashing with a tricycle leading to a massive explosion.



On the other hand, the tidal waves saw the displacement of over 3,000 residents when sea waters flooded several communities.



There were also some reports of casualties from the incident.



