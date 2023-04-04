14
Why is Africa concerned with anti-LGBTQ+ laws harsher than corruption? – Manasseh asks

Manasseh Azuri Awuni Manasseh Azure Awuni121112 Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni is questioning why African governments seem to be prioritising the fight against homosexuality over corruption.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the journalist said he finds it hard to comprehend how governments on the continent are passing harsh legislations against LGBTQ+ practices over existing laws punishing corruption.

“I don't understand why a continent that is ravaged by pervasive corruption is passing anti-LGBTQ+ laws that are harsher than corruption. In other words, why should a politician openly steal from his people and win the next election when supporting LGBTQ+ would guarantee a defeat?” he questioned.

Currently a number of African countries have taken a strong position against LGBTQ+ practices with some passing stiff legislations against it.

In March, Uganda’s parliament passed sweeping anti-LGBTQ legislation with strict new penalties for homosexuality. The legislation proscribes “the death penalty in cases of ‘aggravated homosexuality,’ defined as sexual relations with someone below the age of 14 or above the age of 75, and for repeat offenders.”

Ghana is following suit with a bill that seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ practices.

Under the bill, persons found guilty of breaching the law stand a chance of being sentenced to jail among other forms of punishment.

The bill has received wide public acceptance but has also attracted criticisms from human rights activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris during her recent visit to Ghana raised concerns about the bill while describing LGBTQ+ practice as a human right.



