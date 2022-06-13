Why is LGBTQ+ still hovering in Ghana – Nana Obiri Boahen quizzes

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

Lawyer and Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has reiterated his position on the trending LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

In the early hours of Thursday, June 9 some Pro LGBTQ+ Billboards was seen mounted on the Accra- Tema Motorway with inscriptions depicting freedom.



According to him, he can never understand the concept of inspiring the growth of the community in the country. He admonished Ghanaians to uphold their culture and beliefs.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, Nana Obiri Boahen advised that the laws of the country banish such groups from existing.



“I have made my position clear that I’m against the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana. I will never support that kind of ideology. I can’t understand why a man would want to be with a fellow man and the same story as a lady. It’s not debatable for me and even if the Constitution will give way for that I won’t support them. We should make sure that our laws banish such acts from our system. We need to look at the culture of the people. The customary views and perceptions of Ghanaians should be upheld. We need to keep that term away from Ghanaians,” he said.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has ordered the removal of LGBTQI billboards as he described the promotion of the practice through outdoor advertising as illegal.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to immediately, within the next 24 hours carry out the necessary security operations to ensure that this billboard which is an affront to the Constitution is taken down in conjunction with the MCE for the area,” he said.



On his part, the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits or individual personalities who designed, authorized and paid for the illegal signage to be put up as well as the cooperate advertising agency that provided the outdoor advertising space for the erection of the illegal signage.



Earlier this week the NDC warned that it will reject any motion in Parliament due to the delay in passing the anti-LGBTQI bill.



Speaking on the floor of the house on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak stressed the need for the bill to be dealt with speedily.



“As far as the constitution is concerned, when you introduce a bill, and it is referred to the committee, that committee must not spend more than three months,” Mr. Mubarak argued.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Committee working on the bill, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi has explained why work on the bill had been delayed.



“I would want to draw the House’s attention that there are several bills before the committee. We had one in-camera meeting last week, and we have invited the sponsors of this bill for these meetings.”



“Honourable Bedzrah was at these meetings, so it was surprising that the same person who was aware of what the committee is doing will say that the committee is doing nothing about the bill. I want to set the records straight that the committee is on course, so far as bills are concerned”, he said.