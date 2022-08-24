Why is National Security not involved in galamsey fight? - Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has called on National Security to be actively involved in the fight against illegal mining, referred in local parlance as 'galamsey'.

Allotey Jacobs expressed disgust over the illegal mining activities that have destroyed the water bodies and wondered why it has not become a matter of concern to national security.



"Fighting galamsey, I've seen the National Security is not involved. I don't see them deeply involved in ensuring government policy of making sure that our body waters [water bodies] all turn white. They are not part of it," he said on Peace FM's political programme 'Kokrokoo'.



"My fear is that we have allowed Lebanese, Chinese, the Burkinabes, Nigerians to be mining our gold and destroying our water bodies," he stated and sought to find out from the security operatives whether the influx of foreigners on the river bodies isn't a security threat.



"Is that not a security threat that National Security will overlook it instead of getting itself involved and ensuring that the Military and Navy get first-class information about where the galamsey is going on and where they keep their machines?", he asked.



In calling for active participation of National Security in the fight against galamsey, Allotey Jacobs also advised the citizenry to change their attitude and stop helping the illegal miners.

"We should go back to our history, learn how our progenitors were able to succeed and make sure we bring that knowledge currently to our people here . . . because it looks like we don't love Ghana. We don't love ourselves."











