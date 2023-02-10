Why is Ofori-Atta refusing to resign from a job he is not paid for? – Otchere-Ankrah asks

Governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has questioned the actions of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta which according to him have cost the country on many economic fronts.

According to him, despite numerous attempts in the past to remove the finance minister from office by some Majority Members of Parliament, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still hesitant to fire the minister.



He added that Ken Ofori-Atta's continued stay in office threatens the nation's economic hopes since Ghanaians have already given up on the finance minister. As a result, the president must remove him from office so that a new person can lead the economy and restore confidence.



“You, you said we don’t pay you (Ofori-Atta) and we’re saying you’re tired so stop, you said no you’re not tired you will still work. We said stop; you said no you won’t stop. What at all has he left at the ministry that he can’t go? President, sack him too, he said no he won’t. Resign he said no, he won’t resign. I even learnt he’s more powerful than the president.



“When he resigns it will bring confidence into the economy. Chairman, did you listen to the Speaker? The Speaker said that when people heard that Ofori Atta was about to be removed the dollar started to gain strength. Just for hearing he was about to be sacked. So, it will renew confidence in the economic sector,” he said.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ he added that the president may be feeling reluctant to let the minister go because of his family links with him.

In November, some NPP parliamentarians demanded that Ofori-Atta be sacked as Finance Minister.



The MPs, numbering about 80, held a press conference to impress on the President to relieve his cousin of the responsibility of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.







AM/SARA