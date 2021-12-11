Why is Special Prosecutor's Office still not resourced? - Charles Owusu queries gov't

Former Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has raised concerns about the office of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, in his fight against corruption.

He noted on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Friday morning that the Special Prosecutor's office hasn't been fully equipped with the necessary resources to enable him work dutifully to serve the nation.



Alluding to similar concerns shared by the former Special Prosecutor (SP) Martin Amidu who complained about the government not helping him to execute his mandate, Charles Owusu wondered why the office remains under-resourced till now.



He called on the government to do the needful or else will fail to clamp down on corruption.

"If indeed we want to eradicate corruption, then we should resource his office for him to execute his duties effectively because we support him . . . The government must listen attentively to Kissi Agyebeng and the resources he needs to work should be given him," he said.



