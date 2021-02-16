Why is Supreme Court treating Jean Mensa like a private citizen? – Ayine

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

Spokesperson for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing Dominic Ayine says the Supreme Court’s ruling on the motion for the reopening of the petitioner’s case is unhelpful to Ghanaians.

“We think that the court by this decision has not done Ghanaians a great service. The justices have not given us a reason to believe that they want Ghanaians to know the truth about what happened in the election even though the figures keep changing till date. Why does the court treat her (Jean Mensa) like a private citizen,” he told the media after court hearing Tuesday.



The Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 16, dismissed an application filed by former President John Mahama to have his case re-opened.



The apex court panel of seven Chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah said they find no merit in the application and proceed with the ongoing case without any hesitation.



Lead Counsel for the Petitioner, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata while moving the motion for the apex court argued that they were surprised by the circumstances leading to 1st Respondent witness Jean Mensa not to give evidence.

Relying on Section 26 of the Evidence Act and per the affidavits opposing to the interrogatories by the Petitioner, the EC made it clear that, the Petitioner will not be prejudiced and the motion could be subjected to cross-examination.



According to him, the person they intend to call is Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Commission and not the EC, the 1st Respondent in this case.



When asked by Justice Gertrude Torkornor, to clarify to the court whose capacity the witness will be coming to Court, Mr Tsikata said, she will testify as an adverse witness for the Petitioner as per what the Common Law prescribed.



