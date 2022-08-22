‘Why is it that you're truthful, but you have surrounded yourself with liars’ – KKD descends on Akufo-Addo

Renowned broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his failure to achieve his promise of protecting the public purse.

In an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, KKD questioned why the president, who seems to have good intentions, has surrounded himself with very corrupt people.



He added that the president has also failed in his promise not to make his government an avenue to enrich themselves.



This, he explains, is because companies belonging to some of his appointees have taken over all the rules played by government institutions and are enriching themselves.



“Why will you look on as Ghanaians suffer after what you told us? You said that in your government there will be no thievery, there will be corruption, (and) there will be no graft. You said that nobody is going to enrich himself under your government.



“We believed you when you said these things, and we voted for you to become president. Why is it that you speak the truth, but you have surrounded yourself with people who tell lies, are thieves and corrupt to the core,” he said in Twi.

The broadcaster alleged that SIC is being collapsed by people with selfish interests.



“Enterprise Insurance is taking over the job of State Insurance and SIC. They are collapsing SIC so that they will enrich themselves. They want state institutions that belong to all of us to collapse so that they and their families will be the only people doing well,” he added.



IB/BOG