'Why is this government so jittery when a coup is mentioned?' – Security Analyst

Security Analyst Adib Saani

Saani urges govt to stop arresting people for coup comments

'When did coup become a taboo word? – Adib Saani



Arrest Atuguba for 'Ghana may be ripe for a coup' comment - Effah Dartey



Security Analyst Adib Saani has questioned the demeanour of the government any time public figures say Ghana's current economic condition can serve as grounds for a coup.



He said in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb that rather than arresting people anytime they use the word coup in the media, the government should reflect on its actions and find ways to improve the livelihood of Ghanaians.



He indicated that people saying current challenges are grounds for military overtakes don't mean they are calling for one.

"Why is this government so jittery when coup is mentioned? What do they have to hide? If you are doing the right thing, why shiver? Since when did coup become a taboo word?



"... human insecurities, seeming war on press freedom, the inconsistent application of the law, which by the way violates Article 23 of the constitution, and the wanton arrest and targeting of critics create the necessary conditions for a coup to occur. It's incontrovertible," Adib said.



"This is not a call to coup, but a stark reminder of the disturbing recent realities we have had to contend with as a people," he added.



Adib Saani's statement comes after some people made calls for the arrest of the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, for coup comments he made.

Retired Military Officer, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, urged the country's National Security apparatus to arrest Prof Atuguba for saying, 'Ghana may be ripe for a coup' due to the current challenges it is facing.



According to Capt. Effah Dartey, Prof Atuguba must be arrested for inciting the public against the government, mynewsgh.com reported.



"The Professor lacks an intellectual basis for making that statement. He is throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians. National Security should investigate him. He should not be allowed to make statements like these... He should be arrested for [the] crime of inciting soldiers and creating insecurity," he was quoted.