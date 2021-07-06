Why man beheaded Feyiase 'Uber' driver

The suspect beheaded the deceased for ritual purposes

• 33-year-old Israel Agyei Manu was beheaded on Sunday

• The suspect said he was going to use the deceased's head for money rituals



• He is yet to be arraigned before court



Rashid Ibrahim, the prime suspect in the murder of Israel Agyei Manu, a headteacher of Rogel Montessori Basic School in the Ashanti region has revealed why he committed the crime.



According to him, he beheaded the man for ritual purposes.



This was made known by the Public Relations Officer of Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo.

“We had a tip-off that he was the one behind the killing of this gentleman so we quickly apprehended him. Initially, he denied the incident; he denied it that he was the one behind it and pleaded alibi…During further interviews and questioning, he broke down and actually confessed, adding that he committed the crime alone," ASP Ahianyo said.



“He mentioned some persons to be those that lured him; that they told him that if he wants to make money, he should go and get the head of a human being and bring it so that they could help him get enough money,” ASP Ahianyo is reported to have said in a myjoyonline report.



The suspect further led police to where he dumped the machete he used in committing the crime.



33-year-old Israel Agyei Manu who was driving a Toyota Vitz vehicle, with car registration number, GE 3170-21, was beheaded on Sunday afternoon.



This was after the suspect hired the services of the deceased to cart some speakers in the vicinity into his car.