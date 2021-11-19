Why my looks have changed - Ken Ofori-Atta speaks

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta has been speaking about his new looks

He said he has been diagnosed with jaundice



He said his liver was inflamed



Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister has changed from his usual look, which situation had members of the public asking why that was so.



Addressing his health status, Ken Ofori-Atta told Metro TV’s Paul Adom-Otchere on the ‘Good Evening Ghana’ show that, he has been diagnosed with jaundice and after some series of tests, it was discovered that his liver was inflamed.



He explained, “I got COVID in somewhere of November and got out of the hospital emergency maybe the 10th of December and came home. Things were pretty good, the COVID was gone, then, I began to feel jaundiced and so feeling quite unwell.



“I eventually got diagnosed that the liver was inflamed, therefore, it required some work to determine what was really happening. That took some time to begin to find the probable cure which involved steroids and all of that.

“So, I went back for review in August and the inflammation is pretty much gone and so, they are now titrating to see how to bring the steroids down so that one can get back to a normal life.



“But essentially pretty much minded and need to manage my rest and sleep and exercises and some good food,” Ken Ofori-Atta noted.



When asked if the good food will include some waakye, the Minister was quick to say that he is being careful with oil.



“But it is good. I think it was quite clear that the issue of prayers and intervention and all of that; and so we are very grateful to God and a lot of people who held us in prayer. But clearly, the DNA is strong enough to be able to do the work that we do,” he stressed.



