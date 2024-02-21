Why over 40 campaign team members with a promise of 50 ministers? - Pratt questions Bawumia

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has questioned the number of individuals included in Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's recently unveiled campaign team for the 2024 elections.

The campaign team of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), comprises 41 members per GhanaWeb count, a figure that has prompted scepticism from Pratt.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show on February 20, 2024, Kwesi Pratt Jnr stated that it would have been more prudent for the vice president to keep some team members undisclosed.



He argued that the public disclosure of the extensive campaign team contradicts Dr. Bawumia's earlier commitment to lead a government with not more than 50 ministers.



"There are a lot of people who are going to do the campaign in the entire country. Some are just going to wear T-shirts; others would be providing advice, they are many. So, it is not every name that should be made public because the campaign list cannot contain all the names," he said.



"What Dr. Bawumia did, I wish they had done it differently; it would have been better because it is not everybody that is supposed to have his/her name on the campaign sheet.



"Now, do you know what people are saying? They are arguing that for the entire nation, you claim you would govern them with not more than 50 ministers, and your campaign team is already 40; the campaign team alone is 40; why?" he added.





AM/SARA



