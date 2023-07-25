Why should Cecilia Dapaah be prosecuted and Gyakye Quayson be freed – Maurice Ampaw asks

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has called out Ghanaians for what he perceives as hypocrisy in their approach to handling corruption allegations and criminal cases in the country.

Speaking on his show "Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem" on Wontumi TV on July 23, 2023, he pointed out what he referred to as apparent double standards in the public's demand for justice in two high-profile cases involving former Minister Cecilia Dapaah and Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.



Maurice Ampaw expressed his frustration with what he called the selective treatment of the cases, accusing Ghanaians of being hypocritical in their stance.



He emphasized that if justice is to be pursued, it should be done consistently without favoritism or bias.



"The hypocrisy, Ghanaians, you are hypocrites. The monies that you people have kept in your various homes... but you people are condemning Cecilia Dapaah as if she has committed a crime. If you like, let us start with every politician in this country," Ampaw asserted.



He highlighted the contrast between the public's reaction to Cecilia Dapaah's alleged theft of funds amounting to US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis from her private residence, and the call for a nolle prosequi for James Gyakye Quayson's criminal case.



According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in particular, has been vocal in opposing Gyakye Quayson's trial, claiming it to be an act of persecution and witch-hunting.

"You see the hypocrites, they are calling for the woman to be prosecuted, but when they want to prosecute Gyakye Quayson, they argue that it is persecution, witch hunting, and they demand his freedom," Ampaw pointed out.



The lawyer urged for consistency in demanding justice and equal treatment for all individuals involved in such cases, regardless of their political affiliations or positions.



“Today Mahama has the guts to call out Cecilia Dapaah about where she got the money from, it is a shame because you Mahama know you have that money.



“Let me tell you people the truth; the only reason why we are suffering in the country is that we are hypocrites, we don't speak the truth… we have been cursed spiritually as Ghanaians because we are liars, we don't speak the truth," he added.



Meanwhile, the former minister, in a letter of resignation addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies could affect the government negatively.



However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home, as captured by many reports, has been grossly exaggerated.

"Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter.



"The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



"I am resigning, therefore, because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.







AM/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below









Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:











You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



