Why should IGP who was President Mills’ ADC sit for his grave to be desecrated? – Brother

Brother of late President John Evans Atta-Mills, Samuel Atta-Mills is raising questions as to why the Inspector General of Police (IGP); Dr George Akuffo Dampare look on for the grave of his former boss to be desecrated by the "so-called", Atta-Mills Institute, headed by Koku Anyidoho and the Coastal Development Agency (CODA).

According to him, the IGP was an Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the former late president "and he looked on for the body of his former boss to be disrespected and desecrated"?



IGP..., if somebody goes to the Osu cemetery to desecrate a grave wouldn’t you go to arrest that person? You sit down and a former president’s grave, somebody goes to destroy it...this is a disgrace," he said.



He queried whether national security was aware of this and further questioned who authorized the exercise.



"They have removed the tomb and they claim that they are rebuilding it,” the late President’s brother told the Parliamentary press corps on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.



The brother of the late President described the action by the group as culturally offensive.

He also bemoaned the group’s disregard for the family of the late President.



"My question is that: why will you touch someone’s grave without the family’s permission?"



"We have traditions. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there?



What did you put in that grave?



What kind of rituals did you perform over there?

Why will you go and touch the grave without informing us? Who has the body now?



Coastal Development Authority under whose authority did you do this?



Why do you always make us go through grief every time?" he asked.



"And you allow that Koku Anyidoho, that buffoon working with Atta Mills Institute, so-called, to go and touch this grave without informing our family head.



This is a former president. Why will the government allow this to happen?"

"This is an insult to the family.



This is an insult to [us], the Akans.



This is an insult to the nation…” he added