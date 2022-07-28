1
Menu
News

Why should Ken Ofori-Atta resign? - Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker Hon.jpeg Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has slammed those calling for the resignation of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" program, Hon. Mireku Duker questioned the logic in requesting that the Finance Minister should resign when, to him, Ken Ofori-Atta has done nothing wrong but work assiduously to better the nation.

He touted some achievements of Ken Ofori-Atta's pre-COVID era stressing he was commended for his great management of the finances of the country.

"In 2017, what was the nature of our economy? All over the world, they commended Ghana for how our economy was progressing in 2017, including 2018. All over the world, in Africa, when you looked at how our economy was growing, he was being commended . . . If 2017, he did well. 2018, he performed better, and in 2019 as well till we were hit by this global crisis that we all admit . . . now we are blaming the Finance Minister. I don't understand it," he said.

Hon. Mireku Duker chastised the critics, stressing "it's for them to tell who should become the Finance Minister" of the country.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Adwoa Safo lands in town – Report
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata