Why should Ken Ofori-Atta resign? - Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has slammed those calling for the resignation of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" program, Hon. Mireku Duker questioned the logic in requesting that the Finance Minister should resign when, to him, Ken Ofori-Atta has done nothing wrong but work assiduously to better the nation.



He touted some achievements of Ken Ofori-Atta's pre-COVID era stressing he was commended for his great management of the finances of the country.

"In 2017, what was the nature of our economy? All over the world, they commended Ghana for how our economy was progressing in 2017, including 2018. All over the world, in Africa, when you looked at how our economy was growing, he was being commended . . . If 2017, he did well. 2018, he performed better, and in 2019 as well till we were hit by this global crisis that we all admit . . . now we are blaming the Finance Minister. I don't understand it," he said.



Hon. Mireku Duker chastised the critics, stressing "it's for them to tell who should become the Finance Minister" of the country.