Why should the NPP take responsibility for galamsey, is my party chairman the one supervising it? – Musa-Saaka

Lawuratu Musa-Saaka, deputy executive secretary PCSRC

Lawuratu Musa-Saaka, the deputy executive secretary of the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission (PCSRC), has refuted claims that her party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), must be blamed for the increase in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

According to her, the NPP cannot be blamed for galamsey and its effects on the environment because the party and its national executives are not responsible for tackling the menace.



Speaking in an interview on TV3’s ‘The Big Issue’ programme, Musa-Saaka added that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the one in charge of the country and not the NPP chairman, Stephen Ntim.



“How can NPP contribute to the worsening situation (of the environment) … is the NPP the one supervising (galamsey). Is it my party chairman the one supervising galamsey in this country?



“His excellence the president is in power on the wings of the NPP, so why should the NPP take the responsibility for galamsey? Is my party chairman the one supervising galamsey?” she asked.



Musa-Saaka, who is a member of the NPP communications team, added that President Akufo-Addo is putting a lot of measures in place to stop illegal small-scale mining.

Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:















IB/DO