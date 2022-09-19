Why should the state pay when you travel to go and have fun? – Koku Anyidoho questions Mahama

Koku Anyidoho has waded into the converstation about former President Mahama's emoluments

Amidst the row between former President John Dramani Mahama and the current government over his emoluments, former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has alluded that Mr Mahama may be asking for more than he deserves.

In a recent interview with TV3, former President Mahama disclosed that the State had denied him most of his emoluments, such as utilities and travel expenses.



However, in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, Koku Anyidoho, who has been very critical of the former president, disagreed.



According to him, the State duly fulfils its obligations to Mr Mahama, including paying for his foreign travels and holidays twice a year.



“John Dramani Mahama is whining & telling lies about his emoluments. Per documents, State pays when an ex-President travels abroad for official assignments – also entitled to 2 holidays in a year.



“So, if you travel on your own account to have fun, why should the State pay?” he wrote.



In his series of tweets targeted at the former president, Koku further questioned Mr Mahama over what he said was his ingratitude towards in failing to honour late President Mills, under whom he served as vice president and succeeded as president.

“As John Dramani Mahama continues to whine about his emoluments, I ask: John Dramani Mahama, what did you do for the late President Atta-Mills?” Koku questioned.



The conversation about former President Mahama’s emoluments has degenerated into a banter between members of the NDC and communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



In a recent statement by the National Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, he accused the NPP of peddling lies about Mr Mahama’s emoluments.



Whereas the NPP, led by its National Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, accuses Mahama of being untruthful, Sammy Gyamfi has counter-accused the NPP.



