Why some Christian leaders are quiet over pervasive corruption – Prof Martey explains

Prof. Emmanuel Martey

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, has explained why a section of Christendom has been quiet on some current ills plaguing the country.

Speaking at a public lecture in Koforidua, the clergyman known for his famous 'nyasafuoeii mo wo hen' comment said Christian leaders are reluctant to speak against pervasive corruption in the country because they are scared of harsh insults that are rained on them by a section of the public.



“Ghanaians can insult … Many pastors cannot withstand such insults and therefore keep quiet amidst corruption. But they forget that was the way the master went,” Prof Martey said.



Rev. Prof. Martey, who was previously known for his blatant comments on national issues including corruption and economic mismanagement under the Mahama administration, observed that some pastors are unable to preach prophetic messages with power because they have been compromised with bribes.



“Some pastors naively and innocently, accept gifts that turn out to be baits and bribes which subsequently muzzle church leaders from preaching prophetic messages with power. Sometimes such so-called gifts and the accompanying conversations are secretly recorded and that spells doom for the pastor,” Rev. Prof. Martey noted.



Why Christians don't criticise again



Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey stated that many church leaders are scared to speak out against corrupt politicians since they share the same ethnic background with some of them.

This, he explained, is because the church leaders “fear they will be accused of betrayal of ethnic brothers and sisters.



“They are also afraid that church members belonging to the ethnic group of corrupt people they speak against will leave the church,” Rev. Prof. Martey added.



Rev. Prof. Martey's new approach



Rev. Prof. Martey whiles addressing why he has not been vocal in recent times indicated that he has adopted among others, text messaging, as his approach to making his views on national issues known.



“The revelation, practice and procedure of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the spirit of our constitution is that the Presbyterian Church has only one representative to speak on behalf of the Church and that person is the serving Moderator,” Rev. Prof. Martey stated.



He claims that many things have happened as a result of his intervention, that is why he continues to speak.