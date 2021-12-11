‘Why stoop so low just for political power?’ – Presidential aide on Bissiw’s viral curses

Nana Yaw Manteaw, an Executive Assistant at the Office of the President has expressed disappointment in National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Louisa Hannah Bissiw for recent comments on radio.

Bissiw is captured in a viral video invoking conditional curses on Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa-Safo. She is incensed by an allegation that Adwoa-Safo allowed an impersonator to take her seat in Parliament during a crucial budget vote.



Manteaw tweeted his reaction: “Wow! So people can stoop this low just for political power? You ruin curses on a fellow woman in such a manner?



“Well women they say are their own enemies, so will she be given the opportunity someday to propagate issues bothering on women? Sad!”



Watch her speak here:





The Minority led by Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have vowed to uncover the truth behind the said incident.



Even before they come out with their findings, Hannah Bissiw in an interview with Accra-based radio station heaps curses on the lawmaker stating that may she be impacted negatively if indeed she allowed her seat to be taken by a non-MP for purposes of winning a political victory.



Bissiw added that if indeed Adwoa Safo claims to have been the person in the House on November 30, then all the curses should escape her.