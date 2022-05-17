2
Why the Achimota forest is trending on social media

File photo: A Forest

Tue, 17 May 2022

Social media has been buzzing over reports that the Achimota Forest is to be opened for private development.

A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.

“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.

“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.

Taking to social media, many Ghanaians have alleged that the government’s re-designation of the land is a ploy to sell the vast land off or to share it among its officials.

Here are some comments being shared on Twitter by users of the app:













