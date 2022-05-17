Why the Achimota forest is trending on social media

File photo: A Forest

Social media has been buzzing over reports that the Achimota Forest is to be opened for private development.

A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.



Taking to social media, many Ghanaians have alleged that the government’s re-designation of the land is a ploy to sell the vast land off or to share it among its officials.



Here are some comments being shared on Twitter by users of the app:

Achimota Forest too? Do some people want to own that too? Is that why they killed Samuel Afari Dartey's dream for the forest?#HandsOffAchimotaForest — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 17, 2022

Breaking News: Achimota Forest Reserve no longer a forest reserve.



The Akufo Addo family and friends are about to share the land to themselves. They want to occupy every property in Ghana. — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) May 17, 2022

Is it true Achimota Forest Reserve has been sold ? #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VtbaGb0khJ — Achimota School (@AchimotaSchool) May 17, 2022

The land & Resources Minister has said that the Achimota Forest Lands hasn’t been sold. My advice for you is if you’re the buyer please start the land litigation process because you’ve been scammed . https://t.co/Hf72gLHlTL — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) May 17, 2022

1/



In 1930, the colonial govt of Gold Coast (now Ghana) bought about 5 sq km of land in Achimota, marginally increasing its meagre land holdings, to set up a Forest Reserve. In 2013, the govt transformed the reserve into an Eco-park. This month, the Prez ended the reserve status. pic.twitter.com/4ZhxTFzmou — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) May 17, 2022

Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold!!! — Samuel A. Jinapor (@SamuelAJinapor) May 17, 2022