Why the HUAWEI nova 9 is the top trendy flagship and camera king smartphone

Fancy a new smartphone? This is a good time to buy one, and our top smartphone guide will help you compare and contrast the top 2021 smartphones available on the market today in Ghana.

There are so many good phones to choose from right now but which one is the king of the castle? Is there even a winner? Smartphones come in all shapes, sizes and prices. Here, we have ranked and reviewed the top three 2021 smartphones money can buy today.



What can you expect from a new smartphone in 2021? There are many factors you need to consider but primarily the things you need to keep a close eye on are; design, camera, battery life and charging speeds in addition to cool features that spice up the user experience.



With that said, trust us -these smartphones are all top-notch and if you want to know more, simply read on to find out how each ones shines in its own way.



HUAWEI nova 9



Specs roundup:



Display: 120Hz curved OLED 6.57-inch display



Camerasetup: Rear Cameras: 50MP +8MP +2MP +2MP –Selfie: 32MP



Charging: 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge



Storage: 8GB RAM +128GB internal storage



Chipset: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Dimensions: 160mm x 73.7mm x 7.77mm



Huawei recently released the HUAWEI nova 9, the latest addition to its popular and loved HUAWEI nova series. Dubbed as the Trendy Flagship Camera King, this latest hotshot from Huawei inherits the HUAWEI nova Series’ unique aesthetic and sophisticated design, bringing along powerful performance and features that help users capture and create. It is a helpful assistant for creating and sharing video content especially when it comes to vlogging features!



The latest smartphone from Huawei debuts with a new colourway –Colour No. 9 that is created with an all-new Starry Flash AG Glass process that adds a unique texture to the chassis and highlights the iconic camera module, giving it greater visual emphasis. Colour No. 9 is a mix of low-saturation blue and purple hues meticulously blends with the glittering particles to form a dreamy colour spectrum that gives off a hint of mysteriousness. Under different lighting, the colour finish reflects vivid and colourful patterns. Under a spotlight, the whole device shines and sparkles. It reminds users of the subtle moments in their life, which are inspiring and exhilarating.



Both the front and back sides of its body are slightly curved, making it feel thinner and more comfortable to hold. Packed with a 6.57-inch curved display, the HUAWEI nova 9 remains sleek with a thickness of only 7.77mm and a weight of approximately 175g. Speaking of display, the HUAWEI nova 9 sports a 6.57-inch 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display that can render 1.07 billion colours delivering smooth visuals in fine details. The incredibly curved screen slides from the centre to both sides just like a waterfall, which offers immersive visuals and a comfortable grip at the same time.



The HUAWEI nova 9 follows HUAWEI nova 8’s Star Orbit Ring design concept that is similar to the old look, but comes with a nova ring emblem that highlights the Star Orbit Ring, making it even more recognisable and eye-catching.



The HUAWEI nova 9 comes with an Ultra Vision AI Quad Camera system, which includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Main Camera with RYYB colour filter array, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 4cm 2MP Macro Camera. Whether it is city night photos, panoramas, portraits with bokeh effects or close-upshots, the HUAWEI nova 9 lets users capture images in high quality and deliver pro-grade clarity.



Meeting the demand for an excellent vlogging experience, the HUAWEI nova 9 features a 32MP High-Res selfie camera. The HUAWEI nova 9 supports 4K video shooting at 30fps with high definition and high frame rate, it delivers an enjoyable video experience with fascinating details and smooth motion.



Moreover, users of HUAWEI nova 9 can easily switch between front and rear cameras whilst filming to produce a single video featuring both footage in one go. Alternatively, you can use Dual-View Video to show both front and rear perspectives simultaneously, or to put a zoomed shot and wide shot together, both taken on the rear camera system, in one frame. Again, this switching of camera occurs seamlessly, allowing you to create unique videos by just pressing the record button.



Regardless of the task, the HUAWEI nova 9 delivers excellent battery life with the high capacity 4300mAh battery. In addition, charging down time is kept to a minimum, with the new smartphone supporting 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge for high speed charging.



HUAWEI nova 9 also boasts some Super Device features staying true to Huawei’s innovative spirit! For example, users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen.

Collaboration; tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds. With the Distributed File System, the smartphone can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning users can access the files they want more easily than ever before.



This means when users are drafting an email on the PC, they can add smartphone files as an attachment or when they see an image they like when browsing the internet on the PC, they can save that image directly to the smartphone. Using the HUAWEI nova 9, users can also transfer MeeTime calls onto HUAWEI Vision smart TV and conduct the call by taking advantage of the larger display, camera and speakers.



Running on EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova 9 offers a smart and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.



Samsung Galaxy S21



Specs roundup:



Display: 6.2-inch 120HzDynamic AMOLED 2XDisplay



Camera setup: Rear Cameras: 12MP +64MP + 12MP –Selfie: 10MP



Charging: 25W Samsung Super-Fast Charging



Storage: 8GB RAM +128/256 GB internal storage



Chipset: 5nm Samsung Exynos 2100

Dimensions: 151.7mm x 71.2mm x 7.9 mm



From the front, the Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display complete with a neat punch-hole selfie camera in the top middle part of the screen. Look closer and you will see the S21 has dropped its predecessor's curved display and opted for flat edges. However, in practical use the Galaxy S21’s display is great. Stick it in “Vivid” mode and you will see heaps of contrast and colour. The display is also good for watching videos and movies, or simply scrolling through your pictures or playing games.



Hardware-wise, the Galaxy S21 comes with a triple camera array which comprises of a main 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid optic zoom and 30x space zoom. On the video front, the Galaxy S21 covers a lot of bases. It offers up to 8K capture at 24 fps that lets you snap high-quality photos while recording high resolution videos.



Other high-end features include 1080p video recording at 30/60/240 fps, which makes them super-smooth. Speaking of smooth, the Super Steady mode, which uses AI to compensate for shaky recording, works on 1080p 60 fps video capture.



Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a 4,000-mAh battery. Fast charging is on offer over the USB-C PD standard, charging up the battery to 55% in 30 minutes. Samsung only puts the USB-C cable in the box. If you do not have a charger then you can buy a 25W charger.



Samsung Galaxy S21 runs on One UI. The interface is elegant, complete with a redesigned Quick Panel and a notifications screen that feels less cluttered. Users would especially appreciate the redesigned lock screen widgets as well as the ability to place widgets on the screen and adjust their transparency. One UI 3 still comes with many options to tweak your Galaxy experience.



Samsung Galaxy A72



Specs roundup:



Display: 6.7-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display



Camera setup: Rear Cameras: 64MP +12MP +8MP +5MP –Selfie: 32MP

Charging: 25W Samsung Super-Fast Charging



Storage: 8GB RAM +128/256GB internal storage



Chipset: 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G



Dimensions: 165mm x 77.4mm x 8.4mm



Dominating the front of the Samsung Galaxy A72 is a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The screen is vibrant with colours, excellent sunlight visibility, and great viewing angles. A layer of Gorilla Glass 5 protects the panel.



In terms of colour, the Samsung Galaxy A72 is available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet or Awesome Blue. It comes in at 165 x 77.4 x 8.4mm and weighs around 203g. The overall design comes with a large camera block in the top left corner of the rear, and a –hole selfie camera in the top centre of the screen.



The Samsung Galaxy A72comes with a camera setup, which consists of four lenses. There is a 64MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera in addition to a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it comes with a 32MP camera for capturing some good selfies.



Samsung Galaxy A72 houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W Samsung Super-Fast Charging for a quick refill. Fast charging capability lets you spend more time playing, scrolling and sharing and less time charging. The Samsung Galaxy A72 comes with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. As it’s usually the case with Samsung phones, there is more than enough customisation on offer.



Choosing the right one



Making the final choice comes down to you and your preferences. A variety of reasons including sleek design, display, photography, videography, charging speeds, and of course cool features will be the ultimate deciding factors on what your next 2021 smartphone will be. However, amongst all the 2021 trendy flagships, the HUAWEI nova 9 ticks all the above boxes and has an exceptional design and some cool futuristic features!