Why the Mills family called off its boycott of activities to mark John Atta Mills' 10th anniversary

The head of the Atta Mills family and brother of the late former President of Ghana, Dr. Cadman Atta Mills, has explained why they took a decision against their earlier stance to boycott all activities and events to mark the 10th year since the passing of their brother, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

Speaking ahead of the keynote address delivered by law luminary, Tsatstu Tsikata, at a commemorative lecture for the late former president, Dr. Cadman Atta Mills stressed that he had been informed earlier that he would deliver the address at the event but plans changed along the way.



He added that for this, he would have turned down the invitation to the event altogether until he found out who was to replace him.



“And then they told me that Tsatsu, who doesn’t even deserve a second name, is going to give the lecture… Tsatsu? They couldn’t have made a better choice; Tsatsu. And I had to call off the boycott immediately,” he said.



He went on to explain why he felt relieved and happy that it was Tsatsu Tsikata who was to deliver the commemorative address at the event.



“Tsatsu was with Fiifi in 2004 when things didn’t go very well for us. Tsatsu was with Fiifi in 2006, I was there with them in South Africa, when Fiifi was contemplating his future as a politician. Tsatsu has always been there for Fiifi,” he added.



John Evans Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, while in office as president.

He was buried at the Asomdwee Park in Accra, which recently received a major facelift.



Watch Dr. Cadman Atta Mills speak about all the circumstances that led to their decision to call off their family boycott of events lined up to honour the memory of the late John Atta Mills:







