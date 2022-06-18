Why the National Cathedral construction has been stalled

National Cathedral

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, has been explaining why the construction of the 5,000-seater religious edifice has been stalled.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, disclosed that the project, which was a personal pledge of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to winning the 2016 elections, has been stopped for the past three months.



This, according to him, was because of a lack of funds.



Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah in a statement issued on Friday, June 17, confirmed Okudzeto Ablakwa's claims but assured that construction would soon restart.



He explained that the status quo can be attributed to “the vagaries of the fundraising”.



Dr. Opoku-Mensah also outlined measures and strategies the government has adopted to raise funds for the project.



The strategies highlighted in the statement included; mass mobilisation, church mobilisation, private sector strategy and international fundraising.

"Mass Mobilization Strategy, at the heart of which is a 100-cedis-club, which seeks to mobilize a million Ghanaians able, and willing, to give 100 cedis a month to the project. A short code *979# has been developed for this purpose.



"Church Mobilization, including statutory budgetary support from the churches, and a National Cathedral Week, which for 2022 is slated for July 4-10.



"Private Sector Strategy, at the heart of which is a Business roundtable to mobilize Christian businesses, and Christian businessmen and women, to financially support the project.



"International Fundraising, which includes Ghanaian Diaspora churches, and other international actors who support the vision of the National Cathedral Project," the statement explained.



