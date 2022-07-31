'Why this mischief at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum?' - Sekou 'fights' for dad's legacy

Government has announced upgrades to the mausoleum

Son of Ghana's first president, Sekou Nkrumah, has questioned the scope of a recent announcement relative to rehabilitation works at the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum, the final resting place of his father.

He specifically cited a part of the upgrade that allows for a 'freedom way' aimed at bringing to bear the contribution of the other five compatriots of the Osagyefo in Ghana's fight for independence.



Sekou in a July 28 Facebook post said he was not happy because whiles admitting that others played a role in the independence struggle, the mausoleum had been purposefully built to celebrate Nkrumah.



His write up titled 'Why this mischief at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum?' read in part: "It was Nkrumah who carried out the concept of decolonization and Pan Africanism. Yes others contributed to Ghana’s independence, however the mausoleum symbolizes Ghana’s appreciation for the leader who led us to independence."



About the Park upgrade and role for 'Big Six'



News of the rehabilitation was first announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the United Kingdom during Destination Ghana launch in April 2022.



He said it was part of a US$25 million World Bank facility under the Ghana Tourism Development Fund.

Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Dr. Mohammed Awal explained at the sod cutting on July 20 that the new park would befit the status of the first president but also give recognition to the other members of the 'Big Six.'



The others being: Edward Akufo-Addo, Ako Adjei, Obetsebi-Lamptey, William Ofori-Atta and Dr J.B. Danquah.



“It will further concretise the Pan-African Triangular Centre — the George Padmore Library, the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre for Pan-Africanism and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park — thereby consolidating Ghana’s position as the foremost centre of Pan-Africanism and Diaspora research,” he said.



Read Sekou's full post below



Why this mischief at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum?



My vacation at Vegas has been rudely interrupted by calls from Ghana bringing my attention to the rehabilitation work that is taking place at the Kwame Nkrumah memorial park!

The bone of contention for these concerned people has to do with the proposed “freedom way” that bring attention to the “ big six” and their contribution to Ghana’s independence!



To the concerned this means a rewrite of history that misrepresents the significance of Nkrumah’s contribution. It was Nkrumah who carried out the concept of decolonization and Pan Africanism.



Yes others contributed to Ghana’s independence, however the mausoleum symbolizes Ghana’s appreciation for the leader who led us to independence.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



SARA