Why this mother got the MTTD to allow her daughter direct traffic

Aseda got a rare opportunity to spend her birthday with the police MTTD

Social media users applaud mother of little girl

Police MTTD honours little girl's wish



Mother of Aseda celebrates her birthday in an unusual way



When children dream, it can fill the entire ocean because they do so without any doubts or holding backs, but even better is when those dreams are fully embraced by their parents.



Efya Sika, the mother of a little girl who has gotten social media users to fall so hard in love with her, surely understood the assignment when she put in a request to the Akyem Oda Police to make the dream of her daughter a mirrored reality.



It was meant for her daughter, Harriet Akosua Aseda Asiedu’s birthday, and the police gave her far more than they even asked for.

In photos shared on her Facebook page, Efya Sika described how her daughter was allowed to join the Commander of the Akyem Oda Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, and his men for a day’s experience directing traffic.



“Efya Sika surprised her daughter Aseda on her birthday with the great opportunity to work with Akyem Oda MTTD commander and his team, because it's her dream to become a Police Woman in future. This is what every parent must learn, because it can motivate your kids to work hard towards their dream always,” a post shared by Oda Citizen said.



Many social media users have poured out their admiration for the efforts of both the girl’s mother and the police for making true the dream of the child.



In response to the outpouring of love for Aseda, her mother said that she was truly grateful to all.



“On behalf of my lovely daughter (Harriet Akosua ASEDA Asiedu), I thank you all for the birthday wishes. Bloggers who shared on their wall and those who forwarded her pictures, you really made the day special for my girl. God bless you all,” she wrote.

Here are a few of the beautiful photos of Aseda with the MTTD, as well as other shots of her in uniform:






























