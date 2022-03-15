Why use Jubilee House Facebook page to project 'private citizen' Gabby Otchere-Darko? – Sam George questions

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko (Left) and Samuel Nartey George (Right)

Gabby appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Commonwealth and Investment Council

Gabby's appointment shared on Jubilee House Facebook page



Presidential staffer labels question by Sam George as propaganda



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has questioned the basis for which the appointment of a private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Commonwealth and Investment Council (CEIC) was published on the official Facebook account of Ghana's presidency.



Gabby Otchere-Darko was appointed the new chair of CWEIC Ghana Hub on September 1, 2021.



Sharing a screengrab of a post made on the presidency's Facebook page with the handle name "Jubilee House," Sam George sought explanation on why such information about the private legal practitioner was shared with a state account despite several claims that he holds no state or government position.

"Dear Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe and Kow Essuman, can you explain to me a taxpayer why the presidency is using its official social media handle to put out information about an individual who we are told has nothing to do with government?



"Why is the Jubilee House projecting Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko? What's going on guys?" Sam George sought his answers from two staffers at the presidency.



In response to the post, however, a member of the ruling party and current Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, said the post was a mistake which was acknowledged with proper corrective measures taken.



"Pulled down long ago. Mistake acknowledged," he stated.



However, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, one of the presidential staffers Sam George sought his answer from, tagged the question by the opposition MP as needless propaganda.

"Next time, do a little research and reading and stop your usual needless propaganda. Now read and come back again," he shared his comment with a link to the publication of Gabby's appointment after initially acknowledging the post as a mistake in another comment.



A cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been labelled by some people as influential in the current government.



However, there have been counterarguments against claims influence wielded by the private lawyer in the current government with point being made to the fact that he holds no official position in the government of his cousin.