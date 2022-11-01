Why was Akufo-Addo talking about targets for 2028? – Dr. Wereko-Brobbey

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey, has expressed his disappointment with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s address to Ghanaians on the current economic difficulties.

Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Wereko-Brobbey, said that the President failed to tell the country how he will resolve the current challenges.



He bemoaned the fact that Akufo-Addo was talking about long-term targets instead of what his government will be doing to solve the short-term challenges.



“He talked about certain targets that could be worked on to get the economy on even keel by 2028. Well, 2028 sunsets from Akufo-Addo’s presidency for at least four years.



“So, talking about things that you cannot be held responsible for is not helping us at all. He could have helped us by saying that these are the short-term measures that my government will put in place to ensure that these targets that we are discussing with the IMF will be reached."



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his address on Sunday, admitted that times are hard economically and that his government is working assiduously to provide relief to the citizenry.



He stressed in the address that his administration was ready to work towards restoring and resetting the economy on the path of progress and stability.

These views were contained in his October 30, 2022, address to the nation on the state of the economy.



"For us, in Ghana, our reality is that our economy is in great difficulty. The budget drawn for the 2022 fiscal year has been thrown out of gear, disrupting our balance of payments and debt sustainability, and further exposing the structural weaknesses of our economy.



"We are in a crisis; I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time," he added.



"But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems but the long-term structural problems that have bedevilled our economy.



"I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light," he stressed.



