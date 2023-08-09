Why was the chief of staff included in the super delegate congress register? – Hopeson Adorye asks

Hopeson Adorye (left) and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

The campaign team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has raised concerns about the inclusion of some persons in the party’s register for its super delegate conference, slated for August 26, 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, on August 7, 2023, the former NPP parliamentary hopeful for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, said that one of the persons who have been unconstitutionally added to the register is the Chief of Staff; Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



According to Adorye, the constitution of the NPP categorically lists the persons who are to vote in special delegate conferences and the chief of staff is not one of them.



“The album that we have been given, has some names that are not supposed to be in it. One of the names that is not supposed to be in the album is that of our own mother; the chief of staff. Per the NPP constitution, she is not supposed to vote in the primaries. If you look at article 10(4) of the constitution, it states the people who can vote in the special delegate conference, including members of the NEC (National Executive Council).



“10 (1) states member of the national council… if you jump to article 13(9), it states persons who are to vote including the national chairman, the president, the vice president, past presidents and vice presidents, the general secretary and so on. Then you come to all card-bearing ministers and MPs; past executives and directors at the secretariat.



“The constitution didn’t capture the chief of staff… the chief of staff is not a minister, she is not an MP, why should she be allowed to vote,” he said in Twi.



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.

A super delegate conference would be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held on November 4, 2023, to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



