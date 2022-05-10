0
Why will govt sole-source GH¢400 million sea defends project to a new contractor? – Oppong Asamoah

Vincent Oppong Asamoah The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa West, Vincent Oppong Asamoah

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MP says sole-sourcing of Ningo-Prampram and Dansoman sea defence project suspicious

Parliament will probe sole-sourcing of Ningo-Prampram and Dansoman sea defence projects

Govt contracts must be awarded through competitive bidding to ensure quality of work – MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa West, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has questioned why the government will sole-source Ningo-Prampram and Dansoman sea defence projects to a new contractor.

He indicated that because the project which cost GH¢400 million was sole-source to an inexperienced contractor, it had been badly executed, myjoyonline.com reports.

Oppong Asamoah said that decision of the government to source the project was suspicious, adding that he is going to lead efforts to probe the transaction.

“Contracts on GOG (Government of Ghana) should come by competitive bidding, not sole-sourcing unless that contractor has some special expertise that others do not have, In this case, a new contractor will execute it and sole source it to that person; it is so suspicious.”

“This one, we will go into it and find out why a project of this magnitude, of over ¢400 million, will be sole-sourced to a new contractor in the industry,” he is quoted to have said.

The MP for Dormaa West, who is also the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing, made these remarks during a tour of the Ningo-Prampram and Dansoman sea defence projects.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
