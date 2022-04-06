Why will parents want to pay bribes to get placement for their wards? – Education Min. PRO

Kwasi Kwarteng insists parents were warned not to pay for school placement
Parents can use self-placement option to get schools for their ward, Education Min. PRO
CSSPS personnel found to be taking bribes to place students will be prosecuted, Kwasi Kwarteng
Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, has questioned the rationale behind parents wanting to pay bribes to get their awards placed into public schools under the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).
According to the public relations officer, parents can simply use the self-placement option to get schools for their wards, who were not automatically placed by the CSSPS, citinewsroom.com reports.
“Before the placement came out, we had issued a statement cautioning parents against such acts. We educated parents that the placement is based on merit and that any issue of exploitation, should be reported to the ministry."
“The point is that, why will parents want to pay to get their wards placed in the first place when they can explore the self-placement option?” he questioned.
Also, Kwarteng indicated that there may be situations where bribes have been paid to get students SHS placement, adding that the minister is working with the nation’s security apparatus and CSSPS officers found culpable will be duly punished.
Kwasi Kwarteng's comments come after allegations of parents having to pay bribes to get schools for their wards who were not automatically placed by the CSSPS schools.
