Why will parents want to pay bribes to get placement for their wards? – Education Min. PRO

Kwasi Kwarteng insists parents were warned not to pay for school placement

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, has questioned the rationale behind parents wanting to pay bribes to get their awards placed into public schools under the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).



According to the public relations officer, parents can simply use the self-placement option to get schools for their wards, who were not automatically placed by the CSSPS, citinewsroom.com reports.



“Before the placement came out, we had issued a statement cautioning parents against such acts. We educated parents that the placement is based on merit and that any issue of exploitation, should be reported to the ministry."