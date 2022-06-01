Why will you beat up adults for having sex? – Gabby Otchere-Darko asks

New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby bemoans flogging of girl in viral sex tape at Wa

I didn't sanction the flogging of the lady in a viral sex tape - Wa Naa



Watch video of lady in viral sex tape being flogged at Wa Naa’s



New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has bemoaned the flogging of a lady captured in a viral video on social media having sex by residents of Wa at the Wa Naa’s Palace.



According to Gabby, it does not make sense to beat two grown adults who have agreed to have sex, since having sex is a natural act.

In a tweet shared on social media on June 1, 2022, Gabby indicated that no person has the authority to be beating up people just because they had sex.



“Two consenting adults (man and woman) decide to film themselves having sex, apparently. The tape goes viral and some in the community believe they have a responsibility to flog the couple publicly? Insane!” the tweet shared by Gabby read.



A viral video of the flogging incident showed the victim tied to a pole as two men flogged her in front of the palace of the Wa Naa in the Upper East Region.



The footage received condemnation from some people citing a clear abuse of power, while others called on the police to take action and bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the latest from the Wa Naa, whose forecourt was used for the flogging is that the action was not sanctioned by the overlord or anyone from the palace.



Naa Kadri Ibrahim, Jinpehi Naa, the Wa Naa's spokesperson told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the incident happened at a time the Wa Naa was not around.



He added that none of the principal chiefs was also around saying, “Whosoever took that decision to have them flogged has erred and must be arrested and brought to book.



“The position of His Majesty, Wa Naa, and for that matter, the palace, is that that is an unfortunate incident and we condemn the act of flogging and we are going ahead to collaborate with the police to see how professionally, they will go about it.

"It is something that we are not for. We are not for it at all,” Na Ibrahim intimated.



Watch video of the girl being flogged at Wa Naa’s palace





Girl who said she does hook-ups flogged at Wa Naa's Palace.



Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/caH0SfcITK — Sir Alby (@Itz_Kwakwa) May 31, 2022

Read Gabby’s tweet below:



