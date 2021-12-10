Whyte Empire records holds listening session for upcoming album

Many thronged into the venue for the listening session

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Whyte Empire Records is a record label based in Ghana, predominately the Ashanti Region of Ghana which is doing wonderful exploits for young artistes in the music industry in the country. With the aim to be of support to as many talents as possible, the label makes sure its presence is felt always.

On the 2nd of December 2021, the record label held a listening session for its upcoming album at the Queens Sports Bar & Restaurant in Kumasi. The night had loads of industry personalities from the music fraternity thronging the venue to have a chance to listen to impending greatness.



With a total of 22 songs being played, there was a performance of 3 of them; Keshe, Tan Me Awu and Waseiho. MarioKingXXL, Qwaku Premo, Bra Clem, Russell and OT n Agies have so far shown their prowess out there.



There are so many more acts on the project and the final cut will be reduced to 12. Surely the set date for the release of the album is 2022 and everyone is in anticipation of which songs will make the cut.

Dj Kaxtro pleaded on behalf of the label to all industry players to show their support for the label. MC Porfolio, Mr Bones, Ike, Kay Official and Kwame Scientific were MC for the night. CEO of the label also showed appreciation for all and sundry for making time to be present at the event.



Check out the images down here below.



