Wiaga Mutiensa assembly man appeals for help to fix collapsed bridge

The Assemblyman for Mutiensa, Kubelinsa and Bachingsa electoral area in the Builsa north Municipality, Hon Stephen Yaro and the residents of Motiensa, a fast developing community in the Builsa north Municipality have appealed to the government through the municipal assembly to move quickly to fix a damaged bridge to allow for free movement of people and goods from the area.

Safety concerns had stopped the communities members from using the bridge for their daily activities.



This has brought huge discomfort to the people in Mutiensa and the adjoining communities such as Zuedem, Kpalinsa and Tankansa to Wiaga township.



Speaking to Kwaching Agwaazeh in an interview, the assembly man for the area Hon Stephen Yaro lamented that they are cut off from the municipality business centers during the rainy season and access to emergency services in the area which is affecting the residents negatively including quality healthcare delivery, hence their call.



“If someone is sick or pregnant, there is no means to take us to the hospital early. Because of the bridge, the person can die or lose the baby. So, we want the government to come to our aid”, he noted.

He added that “if rain comes, some people cannot cross to go to the market. Pregnant women are compelled to deliver home and so we want government to fix the bridge for us".



“The collapsed bridge has affected teaching and learning. When it rains both pupils and teachers absent themselves from school, as a result, some parents have withdrawn the wards from the school, reducing our enrolment.



"According to Hon Stephen Yaro, all efforts to get the bridge fixed by either the municipal assembly, Urban or Feed Roads department in the region have not been successful.”



Many travelers who are risking and crossing through the broken bridge every day are urging government to fix the broken bridge to save travelers from paying high cost of transport and also facilitate free vehicular movement.