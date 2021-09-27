Wicked and irresponsible journalism – Presidential staffer goes wild on Captain Smart

Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe

•Captain Smart is under pressure to apologise to the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko

•Captain Smart slammed the minister for dismissing claims by Josephine Mensah that she was pregnant



•Josephine Mensah has confessed to faking her pregnancy and kidnap to please her husband



Godsbrain Captain Smart, Onua FM’s morning show host, continues to suffer flacks from some government officials over his criticism of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko, following his comment on the alleged kidnapping of a 28-year-old woman at Takoradi in the Western Region.



The latest to add his voice to the flaying of the journalist is presidential staffer Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe who has called out Captain Smart for practising ‘irresponsible journalism’



Sharing a picture of American civil rights activist Malcolm X in which he criticized aspects of the media, Nii Teiko captioned “Captain Onua Smart on my mind. Very wicked and irresponsible journalism.”



Captain Smart has come under scrutiny after he lambasted Kwabena Okyere Darko for coming out to state that per investigations by the National Investigation Bureau, Josephine Mensah’s claims of being pregnant was a hoax.

Captain Smart was unhappy with the minister’s revelation and wondered if he could decide whether the woman was truly pregnant or otherwise.



Kwabena Okyere Darko, in an Angel FM interview on September 22, 2021, disclosed that Josephine Mensah was not pregnant as widely reported.



"From the BNI’s preliminary investigations, they said this whole story was fake, and the medical doctor who took care of her said she wasn’t pregnant,” he revealed.



He endured some backlash for the revelation but a confession from Josephine Mensah to the police has given him some form of vindication.



