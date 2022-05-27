Wicked cabal; they're all 'pharisees' & 'criminals' in govt - Angry NDC Communicator 'fires' Akufo-Addo

Eric Adjei, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Director of Communications for the Bono Region has called out the Akufo-Addo-led administration over controversies surrounding the Achimota Forest.

The Achimota Forest became a topical issue when it was alleged that government had sold portions of the forest following an Executive Instrument (E.I) that was signed by President Akufo-Addo to declassify it.



The Instrument gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, stipulated that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve, pursuant to Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157).



However, the Minister denied reports that government is selling the land. According to him, “The government intends to enrich the Achimota forest, revamp it and hopefully, in the not too distant future, transform it into the likes of High Park of London and Central Park of New York, where Ghanaians can go and enjoy the beauty of nature and forest reserve as it happens in other parts of the world”.



Sir John's 'Leaked Will'



Subsequently, a leaked Will alleged to belong to the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission (FC) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John emerged indicating how he owned portions of the Achimota Forest.

"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever. I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of the Will reportedly read.



According to some political pundits, this is a confirmation that the ruling government has indeed sold portions of the land.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has indicated that it is not aware that Sir John owns portions of the Achimota Forest land.



Pharisees & Criminals

Eric Adjei speaking to this, described members of the ruling government as "Pharisees & criminals" and questioned how Achimota Forest emerged in Sir John's Will if the Executive Instrument was signed just days ago.



Eric Adjei who was contributing to a panel discussion on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' programme said: "It's sad . . . I don't know if we need to change our names because as for that Akufo-Addo family; that cabal, (they) are criminals in government. They are nation wreckers. The question is if the E.I was signed 19th March, how did Sir John get access to a portion to even Will it to his family? The Pharisees have already shared it . . . the executive instrument that backs the allocation given to the Owoo family, was signed last month and Sir John died almost two years ago; so how did he get a portion? the land was shared three years ago . . . these people are wicked. They came to steal and destroy".



"If God exists, He needs to punish this man before he dies, If God is really alive, he should let Nana Addo suffer before he dies . . . we have this crop of leaders; criminals in government, it seems there's no leadership in Ghana. Where are the top clergymen, where's Otabil, Rev. Martey...? Where are we going as a nation?" he added.



Listen to him in the video below:



