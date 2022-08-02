Widow narrates ordeal in the hands of her in-laws

Benedicta Somoa

40-year-old Benedicta Somoa and her children have been starving after the demise of the father of her children.

She said she has been striving to make living comfortable for the children but the situation gets worse by the day.



Somoa’s affliction she said began when she lost her boyfriend and was painfully thrown out of their home by his family.



She recounts the day her boyfriend breathed his last and was not given the opportunity to see his body when he died.



“When he came back from his hometown, he complained of waist pains so I bought some drugs for him. Unfortunately, he did not wake up when he went to sleep. That was his end. I was not allowed to see his lifeless body because the family said he did not marry me,” she said.

The mother of three said though they lived in a rented room, they lived comfortably when her boyfriend was alive.



She says she currently lives in a heavily leaking uncompleted building as a caretaker because she cannot afford to rent a comfortable room.



Her oldest child she said, left her without her knowledge because he could no longer bear the hardship.



Somoa said her watermelon business took a dive after the demise of his man, as she could no longer afford the capital so she plied it on credit.

She said her children have dropped out of school because she is unable to afford their expenditures.



“My greatest worry is my children’s education. They have refused to go to school because they go hungry,” she said.



Somoa appealed to the general public for support to enable her cater for her children.



“I am pleading with the public to come to my aid because my family has rejected me. Please help me to enable me cater for the children. They are my future. I need a job and a place to lay our heads,” she pleaded.

This is part of Crime Check Foundation’s Charity Series through which many individuals and families have received support to ease their difficulties.



Kindly contact 0242074276 via call or WhatsApp to contribute to support Somoa and her children.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:







Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:



