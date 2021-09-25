Wife arrested for allegedly murdering husband

The victim was struck on the head with a wood during an altercation with his wife.

A woman identified as Esi Atta is in the custody of the Agona Swedru District Police Command for allegedly murdering her husband.

The victim identified as Mr Francis Efrim was reportedly struck on the head with a wood during an altercation with his wife.



According to a GNA report, the case was confirmed by the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Irene Oppong Serwah who disclosed that it occurred at about 07:40 hours on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



According to the police PRO, a report was made to the police that a woman had hit her husband with wood. They then proceeded to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital where the deceased was rushed for treatment.

She said the police found the deceased who was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical doctor lying on a stretcher.



She added that a deep cut was found on the forehead when the deceased’s body was fully examined.



The body is said to have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the suspect has been taken into police custody to assist with investigations.