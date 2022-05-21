Wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia pays hospital bills of 26 patients on admission at KATH

The wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu

The wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, who is also Patroness of Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation, has paid the hospital bills of 26 patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The gesture, about GHC30,000, formed part of activities to mark International Day of Families.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation is a non-governmental organization that spearheads the social development agenda of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu. The Foundation works under five broad thematic areas.



These are education, health, water, and sanitation, entrepreneurship and culture and heritage.



The activities of the Foundation in providing hope to the poor and needy in society is in line with the achievement of aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals to enhance the livelihoods and well-being of humanity.



In recent times it is difficult for some patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to settle bills after receiving medical health. It is for this reason that the Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation visited Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to settle bills of mothers at the health facility who had given birth with some undergone surgical treatment but were unable to settle their bill.

The patients, 26 in number, who had been at the hospital for a long period due to financial constraints were relieved of a total debt of 30 thousand Ghana Cedis by the Foundation.



They were also given hampers and GHC700 each.



The Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso expressed gratitude to Lady Julia and management of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation for the gesture.



The Executive Director of Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation, Nana Afua Kobi Serwaa Prempeh explained the decision to reach out to people in need particularly nursing mothers.



The beneficiary nursing mothers could not hide their joy for the support, ”we are indeed very happy, this is a relief”, a mother said on behalf of beneficiary nursing mothers.