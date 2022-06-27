Wife of CCF Executive Director laid to rest

CCF Executive Director Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng at his late wife's burial

The wife of the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has been laid to rest.

The late Amina Kwarteng died at age 44 on Saturday, June 18 2022 after a short illness in Turkey where she went to receive medical treatment.



She was buried at the Maqbara-e-Musian, Kasoa Cemetary after Juma ‘ah (Friday) prayers at the Kasoa Ahmadiyya Central Mosque.



Though it is against the doctrine of Islam, family, friends, and sympathizers could not hold their tears as they filed past the body, which was open for viewing for a short period to pay their last respect.



This was after Mr. Kwarteng and two of her eldest children paid their last respect in accordance with the doctrine of Islam.



Mr. Kwarteng who still could not believe her wife’s departure wrote on Facebook, “My dearest Meena, it is so difficult for me as you go home today. I still refuse to believe it till I finally see your face to be sure you are no more. But if you are truly gone, am deeply comforted with the knowledge of where you are. May the Almighty Allah grant you more comfort in His blessed garden where there is no pain nor discomfort. You will forever and ever remain in my heart.”

Mrs. Kwarteng’s demise sent shocking waves that shook the foundation of the CCF family and the humanitarian fraternity because of her support and encouragement that inspire the philanthropic work of her husband.



She has been the backbone of her husband’s success, which has helped wipe the tears of many poor and needy individuals across the country.



The Head In-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Community in Ghana, Mohammed Bin Salih coordinated Mrs. Kwarteng’s solemn burial rite.



Other prominent persons who attended the ceremony were the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Isaac Kofi Egyir and other officers, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s (GBC) Director of Radio, Yaw Opoku Agyapong, and his staff, a Kumasi based Medical Doctor, Dr. Anas Issah Adusei and a Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, George Asekere.



Others were beneficiaries of the programmes of CCF, family, friends, and sympathizers who paid their tribute to the late Mrs. Kwarteng after their encounter with her while she was alive.

“Amina does not discriminate. She accepts anybody who approaches her and offers help within her ability. When she comes home from Accra, everybody in the house is happy because of the joy she brings. Sometimes I would not ask her for money but she would call me and ask if I was stranded and she would send me money. The last time we spoke was when she sent me Eight Hundred Ghana cedis. She has been supportive to the family and we have lost a treasure,” an uncle of hers said.



A beneficiary of CCF’s programmes, Akua Attah, “When I lost my daughter through childbirth, Amina and her husband supported me till I felt like I have not lost anybody. They gave me everything I needed. She is a great woman.”



The late Mrs. Kwarteng left behind four boys.



May her soul rest in peace.